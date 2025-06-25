“If an interviewer is going to try to figure something out and looking for some information, you’re going to have to give them something.

“You cannot just keep dead-batting it because the audience knows and then you look shady and evasive.”

She says that’s one of the reasons for the rise of Donald Trump - he overtalks, she says, but everyone knows where he stands.

She’s reading Ardern’s book right now, and has, perhaps, a surprising take.

She also believes she has an insight into why Ardern avoided fronting up for regular interviews, including du Plessis-Allan’s original 9am-noon Newstalk ZB show on Newstalk ZB. She reveals why things were “hostile from the outset”.

Du Plessis-Allan, who has hosted ZB’s Drive show since 2019, talks of her recent win as the Sir Paul Holmes broadcaster of the year, and how motherhood has changed her approach behind the microphone.

She and her husband, fellow broadcaster Barry Soper, welcomed a baby daughter, Mackay, earlier this year - a sister for 3-year-old Iggy.

And we ask about her aspirations in broadcasting and whether she’s keen to one day become the breakfast host at Newstalk ZB - the hotseat once held by Holmes himself and now the domain of the country’s most popular radio broadcaster, Mike Hosking.

