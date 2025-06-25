Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider podcast: Heather du Plessis-Allan on Jacinda Ardern, Christopher Luxon and her future broadcasting aspirations

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The broadcaster of the year discusses the art of political interviews and politicians' evasive answers.

Newstalk ZB host and newly crowned broadcaster of the year Heather du Plessis-Allan has opened up on the art of the political interview - and how former PM Jacinda Ardern was “hostile from the start” in refusing to front up.

In today’s Media Insider podcast, du Plessis-Allan also sounds a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider