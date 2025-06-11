Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

FOLA: Former Shortland Street actor Nisha Madhan on love, loss, and finding her creative calling

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former Shortland Street star Nisha Madhan has had to learn to love and leave.

Former Shortland Street star Nisha Madhan has had to learn to love and leave.

One divorce, two bottles of rosé, and countless artistic triumphs since the death of her groundbreaking Shortland Street character Nurse Shanti, actor Nisha Madhan tells Mitchell Hageman how she learned to let go and embrace expression, leading her to her latest Auckland festival project.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment