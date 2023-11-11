Robbie Williams, a four-part documentary series which features up to 30 years of never-before-seen archival footage of the star's rise to fame, was released on Netflix on November 8. Video / Netflix

Robbie Williams has had a “big blub” while visiting New Zealand.

The Angels singer, who performed at Mission Estate Winery in Napier last night, took to Instagram to get candid about the emotional journey that led up to the release of his Netflix documentary, Robbie Williams.

The British rocker posted a video clip of himself wearing oversized sunglasses and a hat, with some sheep visible in a field behind him.

He captioned the post: “So I woke up here In New Zealand yesterday to 25 texts, a similar amount in WhatsApp and a long list of emails, some from people I haven’t spoken to for many many years. All reaching out to congratulate me on the documentary.

“After replying to many of them, I just burst out crying. A good cry. As with tears, my first response was to stop them. And then I told myself, ‘Nah, f*** it. Go on, have a big blub’.

“So I did. I blubbed”, Williams confessed.

“Not sure what the tears were actually for. There will be many reasons. And they will all be revealed over time. But the main feeling was relief.”

The star then poured his soul out to his followers, before informing them that “today was a good day”.

“I have felt despised. To my core, I was an embarrassment. I have felt worthless, no matter what I achieved. And today I don’t. Today was a good day.”

The highly-anticipated Netflix documentary follows Williams’ 25-year career, through all the highs, like the release of his world-dominating single Angels, to the lows, such as his drug and alcohol addictions.

And while the documentary has received criticism for not providing “enough” insight into his life, it still contained multiple shocking, surprising and admirable moments.

Robbie Williams at his Napier show last night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Last night, Williams took to the stage at the Mission Concert in Napier with his iconic hits She’s The One, Hey Wow Yeah Yeah and Feel, rocking out with that familiar Robbie charm.

“The number-one rule is: you must love your audience,” he said, and focused some of the attention on them, getting up-close and personal with “Simon and Cathy” at the front of the crowd, and later another couple while getting around the issue of having to ask a bloke if he didn’t mind him talking with the man’s wife.

This was Williams’ fourth concert expedition to New Zealand, with the first in 2001 (Wellington and Christchurch), the Escapology tour act two years later with Duran Duran at Auckland’s Western Springs, and the Let Me Entertain You tour in 2015 (Auckland and Wellington).