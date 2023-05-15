Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Philanthropist Dame Rosie Horton dies, aged 83 - the life and work of the New Zealand charity queen

Jane Phare
By
5 mins to read
Dame Rosemary Horton has died, aged 83. Photo / NZME

Dame Rosemary Horton has died, aged 83. Photo / NZME

Jane Phare recalls the life and work of New Zealand charity queen Dame Rosie Horton.

She called everyone “darling,” probably because there were so many people passing through her life she couldn’t remember all of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand