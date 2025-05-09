Life is busy with her brood, so it’s not often Renee gets the chance to tell her mum just how much she means to her, but today she‘s thrilled to reflect on their special bond.

Marian and her husband, Warren, who live nearby, see Renee and the kids most days and are happy to step in whenever back-up is required. They love being on the sports sidelines, hosting sleepovers, taking the grandkids on holiday, and simply being there to see their mokopuna grow.

Marian is happy to step in whenever back-up is required. Photo / Monty Adams

“A lot of our relationship is based on this unspoken understanding,” shares Renee. “It might sound weird, but I see it as such a gift because I don’t need to tell Mum things. She knows me so well, she knows how I work and how I’m feeling, and she‘s always here when I need her. And it’s the same with the kids. She understands them like I do – I don’t need to explain anything.”

Former kindergarten teacher Marian, however, brushes away any suggestion she goes above and beyond for her eldest daughter’s family. Spending time with the people she loves doesn’t feel like a chore to her – she only wishes Renee’s Aussie-based siblings Monique and Pete lived closer too.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Why don’t you get your own life instead of running around after your grandchildren?’ And I say, ‘Excuse me?! What else could be better than hanging out with my beautiful kids and my amazing grandchildren?’ I find it incredibly fulfilling.

“The truth is, it has never been a struggle. I’m truly blessed to have them. They keep me young and active, and they make me laugh, which is the best thing. I dance with them, I can be crazy with them, and I really do have so much fun when I’m with them.”

It’s been a big year of change for Renee’s family, with the three oldest children all changing schools at the start of 2025. Leo is now at boarding school during the week, while Giselle and Arabella have moved to a school in another part of Auckland, and little Lucciana has started kindergarten. Renee admits to some nerves initially but says the children have taken it all in their stride.

Spending time with the people she loves doesn’t feel like a chore to Marian. Photo / Monty Adams

“It felt quite daunting taking on such big changes all at once,” she confesses. “But the kids have really rolled with it and they’re thriving.”

Renee shares that saying goodbye to talented young sportsman Leo on Monday mornings still hurts a little bit, but with so much training and extracurricular activities, it made much more sense than him spending hours on public transport or in Ubers each day.

“We weren’t planning on Leo being a boarder, but after a few days of the commute, we just realised we were being silly and that he‘d be much happier being with all his mates in the week rather than sitting in traffic. He still comes home for the weekends, which is great.”

And while Renee never quite expected to be raising a toddler in her 40s, she says Lucciana – the surprise fourth baby she and Charlie welcomed in June 2022 – has brought a wonderful new energy into their lives.

The adorable tot keeps her mum on her toes with her endless energy and cheeky antics, but fortunately, Marian loves nothing more than helping out. In fact, Renee says her mother has far more energy and patience than she does at times.

Marian loves nothing more than helping out Renee with her youngest. Photo / Monty Adams

“Seriously, give me a newborn any day over a toddler,” laughs Renee. “I can do the sleep deprivation and the breastfeeding, but with toddlers, it’s much more challenging! You have to have eyes on them constantly because they’ve got all the confidence in the world and zero skill.

“They’re jumping off stuff and flipping things over. Lucciana is incredibly cute and funny, and we love her to bits, but she never stops. But Mum’s high-energy too, though, so they’re a good pair.”

While Renee has plenty keeping her busy at home, she continues to present the weather on 1News At Six one weekend a month. She looks forward to going into the studio, seeing her old friends and doing what she loves, but the star admits it’s been tough seeing so many colleagues lose their jobs amid widespread cost-cutting at the state broadcaster. She feels grateful for her role, but she‘s certainly not taking anything for granted.

“I’ve been through periods of change at TVNZ many times over the years, but this feels different,” she says. “The entire media industry is in such a tough spot and it’s upsetting to watch it pan out. I love my job so much, and I know how hard journalists work and how passionate we are about our work.”

Renee, who started her career in radio almost 25 years ago, says she can’t imagine doing anything else. Presenting the weather has connected her to New Zealanders in a way she‘ll always be grateful for.

“The weather means so much to Kiwis,” she enthuses. “I love the way people come up to me in the street to talk about it. If someone’s wedding is coming up, they’ll say, ‘Can you turn on the sunshine for me?’ It’s lovely.”

But with her beautiful children and tight-knit family, Renee says that whatever happens, her whānau will always come first. She knows how fortunate she is to have this time with the kids while they’re young.

“Like every parent will tell you, nothing else matters really more than these little humans, and I know it’s such a privilege to be at home seeing them grow. As long as they’re okay, then I am too.”