“I’m forever the Asian that loves Korean food – I could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner – and at the same time, I love our pace of life in New Zealand. My DNA is to get everything done and if there’s a problem, fix it now. But Kiwis are relaxed and take a step back to take everything in. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve embraced that more.”

Taking time to smell the roses is something Lydia advised her 15-year-old self in a letter posted on Instagram. That Kiwi “calm” was evident at the Olympics, where her caddie described Lydia as more “at ease” than ever.

Lydia has won an Olympic gold medal, entered the LPGA Hall of Fame and took home the British Open trophy. Photo / Woman's Day

Lydia started frequenting a driving range at her family’s apartment complex in Seoul after her aunt made her a set of junior golf clubs. Choosing the sport over ballet was a no-brainer.

“My dad says I was super-competitive,” she tells. “At the golf course, I’d challenge random people to putting competitions, which is odd because now I’m more introverted. I can’t believe that girl who started at five is me now!”

After her dad Gil Hong and mum Tina moved Lydia and her older sister Sura Ko (now Lydia’s co-manager) to Auckland, Lydia began golf lessons and became the youngest person to win an LGPA event at 15. Records, firsts and accolades have flowed since.

However, 2023 saw her struggling with her game and crying in hotel rooms. She faced more hurdles this year.

“I started losing direction, so I added a member to my coaching team and was moving in the right direction. But the hardest thing is thinking you’re moving in the right direction, then the results don’t follow.

“I started questioning, ‘Will I get in the HOF [Hall of Fame] or ever win again?’ My husband and mum said, ‘Is getting into the HOF going to make your life different?’ What they said is true. I’m so grateful, but it doesn’t change anything. I still come back to the same home and have the same family who love me whether I’ve won 20 times or 21. But when you’re going through a lull, it’s hard to take advice.”

Persevering, Lydia bagged Olympic gold, which secured her HOF spot. Standing on the podium in Paris, she felt overwhelming pride.

“Our national anthem isn’t something we always listen to, so I was like, ‘Wow! What a beautiful song!’” she recalls. “I just felt so happy.

“My sister was there and I’ve realised how difficult it can be for her because sometimes she thinks, ‘Maybe if I’d drawn the line better on the ball, she could’ve holed one more putt.’ It was a win for all of us. It would’ve been great if my parents and husband were there, but I know they were supporting me.”

Tina and Jun did witness Lydia’s Women’s Open victory in Scotland, where she and Jun shared a triumphant kiss while clutching her trophy.

Lydia credits Jun for supporting her through a profession that often requires him to take a back seat. Photo / Getty Images

The couple met during a blind date in 2020, before Lydia proposed by writing, “Will you marry me?” on golf balls. Jun, who works for Hyundai, was already a golfer and they “connected” through the sport.

“It was something that we could do together,” she shares. “On off weeks, I practise on weekends and if he didn’t play, we’d be spending the weekend away from each other again. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, man, golf again!’ But it’s great we can play together – even when we’re 70! It’s something we’ll always cherish.”

The pair also share their South Korean heritage and Lydia’s favourite moment of their 1000-guest December 2022 nuptials in Seoul was the tradition of bowing to their parents.

“That’s when it hit me that while I’m still their little girl, I’m stepping out of that bubble and becoming a member of my husband’s family. I’m not only a daughter and sister, but someone’s wife forever. I started tearing up, then thought, ‘My makeup!’”

The couple's second wedding anniversary is approaching. Photo / Woman's Day

After their honeymoon, Lydia’s now eager to return to Aotearoa. “I miss home a lot. Hopefully, I can embrace more of that culture and food soon. Every time I go home, it refreshes me.”

As they approach their second wedding anniversary, Lydia credits Jun for supporting her through a profession that often requires him to take a back seat.

“Tournaments revolve around the athlete,” she says. “Everybody asks what I want to eat or do. Taking a step back isn’t easy. Last week, I had a 7.11am tee time, so I woke up at 4am and he was there eating breakfast with me. I can’t do that for him or accompany him on work trips.

“He understands sometimes I’ll be in France one week, Ohio the next, then California. I’m grateful to have someone who accepts I’m not your nine-to-six working partner.”

Lydia is appreciative of her parents’ support and sacrifices. Photo / Woman's Day

Lydia is also increasingly appreciative of her parents’ support and sacrifices.

“Sometimes they’ve said things that upset me, but it’s out of love and, now I’m older, I understand better than when I was 10, hearing my mum say, ‘Go do that!’ I’m here because of them.”

As for whether she’d like to start her own family, Lydia idolises the athletes she’s seen juggling motherhood with golf.

“When I get that blessing, my husband and I will be over the moon. I don’t think I could be competitively playing and have a family, though.

“There are amazing LPGA tour mums who travel with their babies, strollers and golf clubs, and I call them superwomen because it’s hard enough carrying my own suitcase and golf bag! When they come back from a round and see their children’s excitement, it makes their day. If it were my own child, I can only imagine how amazing it would be.”

In the meantime, Lydia continues inspiring Kiwi kids and she ultimately hopes her achievements show children any dream’s possible.

“If I can do it, you can!” she enthuses. “I was a five-year-old starting golf and even my parents didn’t imagine one day I’d be doing this interview as a Hall of Famer. It still feels out of my league.

“The past few weeks have been a Cinderella story and I can’t believe what’s happened, but sometimes things that come into your dreams can come into real life.

“Whatever you want to be, if you’re passionate, work hard and love it, there’ll always be a sunny day waiting for you at the end.”



