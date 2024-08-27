The Kiwi golfer won her third major of her career in the Women's Open in Scotland's St Andrews, with a two-shot triumph. Video / Sky Sport

Lydia Ko’s childhood coach has praised the golfer for never being willing to settle.

Yesterday the 27-year-old won the Women’s Open at St Andrews – her third major and first since 2016 – finishing off a golden month for Ko who finished first in the Olympics and subsequently earned a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Guy Wilson oversaw Ko’s rapid rise to the top of the women’s game, coaching her for 11 years after meeting Ko as a 5-year-old at Pupuke Golf Course on Auckland’s North Shore in 2002. Reflecting on her win at the home of golf, Wilson told the Herald it was an amazing effort in at times “atrocious conditions”.

“She’s fought back from falling off the planet a couple of years ago and now, well, everything is falling in line for her.

“There are [golfers] that are happy just doing what they’re doing and maintaining their level but like Tiger [Woods], Lydia, always wanted to be better. She always saw things that could be improved and if that meant changing the swing or changing the caddy or coach, it was one of the things that she’s done. When it doesn’t go quite right, everyone has their own opinion on it but you can see that what she’s been doing over the past little bit has put her into some really good strides.”