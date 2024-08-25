Ko sat in a three-way tie for the lead walking up the 18th and then birdied the final hole to move to seven-under. She then had to wait 34 minutes. Behind her was the world number one Nelly Korda and defending Women’s Open champion Lilia Vu.

Vu needed a birdie on the last to force a playoff and was in prime position after a monster tee shot. But her chip went over the pin and left a long putt that she couldn’t make.

Overnight leader Korda held a two-shot lead at eight-under through 13 holes but had a double bogey at the par five 14th which saw her move back to a three-way tie for the lead and then a bogey at 17 ended her hopes.

Vu, Korda, China’s Ruoning Yin and Jiyai Shin of South Korea all finished in a share of second at five-under.

Ko was the leading amateur at St Andrews in 2013 and it seemed fitting she won her first Women’s Open at the famed course, along with the fact her caddie Paul Cormack is a Scotsman.

“It’s pretty surreal. Winning the gold medal in Paris a couple of weeks ago was almost too good to be true. Heading into this weekend I was in contention and I said ‘How is it possible for me to win the AIG Women’s Open?’. I’ve had the most Cinderella story this past few weeks and this is almost too good to be true,” Ko said at the trophy presentation.

“Of all the major championships, I think this one I had the least amount of confidence. I haven’t had as much experience playing on links and the results didn’t follow either. To be holding this trophy right now. I can’t believe it. It’s very special having my family this week here too”.

Lydia Ko celebrates victory with her husband, Chung Jun, after claiming her third major title. Photo / Getty Images

For Ko it was a 28th professional victory and third of the year, including the Olympics. She said it was impossible to rank where this latest major sits with her previous two and the Olympic gold.

“It’s kind of like saying do you like your mother better or your father better. They’re all special in its own ways. Even the silver and the bronze were one of the biggest highlights of my career. I don’t know when I’m going to retire but I said before then, I want to win another major championship. That was my goal I set with my coaches. Here I am a three-time major champion. It’s so surreal. I’m so excited and I’m not sure it has sunk in yet.”

It’s the second time in three years a New Zealander has won a tournament at St Andrews after Ryan Fox claimed the Dunhill Links Championship in 2022. Ahead of the Women’s Open, Ko joked she’d get a one-up over Fox because this one is a major.

She was also laughing on the course a number of times due to the windy conditions. “It was so windy, that I hit some shots and all I could do was laugh because I’ve never seen a ball react that way,” she added.

Ko began the final day three shots back from Korda and her only goal on the final round was to par the 11th and birdie the 18th, which she achieved. Ko made an early birdie at the par four fourth hole to start one-under on the front nine, which over the weekend has been the easier nine at St Andrews. She made a strong start to the back nine with a birdie at the 10th before ticking off the par at the par three 11th.

The 2024 AIG Women's Open Champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gbEzj3fuYx — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 25, 2024

A third birdie at the par five 14th closed the gap to one on Korda but it looked like Ko’s hopes had slipped away with a bogey on the 15th. She sat two shots back from Korda who was standing on the tee at the only par five on the back nine, an expected birdie awaiting her. But Korda found the back of the 14th green with her third and a chip up towards the hole rolled back off the edge of the green. She eventually walked away with a double-bogey seven, which opened the door for the rest of the field.

Ko had a brilliant approach into the famous Road Hole 17th, with the rain falling hard and a strong gust to deal with. With rescue driver in hand she struck her approach low and well-controlled to leave a 16-footer for birdie which just fell short.

On the 72nd hole, Ko struck a brilliant drive to middle-right of the fairway and then followed that up with a superb approach which landed within six feet. It never looked like missing.

It’s been a stunning turnaround for Ko the last few months, who in May began the Women’s US Open with a 10-over 80 before missing the cut for the second straight week. That was followed by five straight rounds over par before she began to find form at the Dow Championship in Michigan with a second round 62, followed by a 63 on the final day to finish tied 27th.

Ko opened the Evian Championship, the previous major, with a six-under 65 only to go backwards across the next three rounds, but carried that earlier form into the Olympics to collect gold and complete the set of medals.

She now gets a well-earned break after what must be the greatest month of her esteemed career, which came when some may have thought Ko’s best golf was behind her.

And any thoughts of a pending retirement from the game?

Ko will spend her time off mulling her future during a golf trip with her husband. She clearly isn’t sick of the sport just yet and why wouldn’t you be after the three weeks she’s had?