Lydia Ko has posted a two-under 70 in her second round of the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course, St Andrews to sit in a tie for fifth.
The Olympic champion is now part of the chasing pack that will be aiming to gun down world number one Nelly Corda who has a three-shot lead at eight-under for the tournament after the American posted a four-under 68 to head into the weekend ahead of compatriot Lilia Vu.
Ko’s round, considering the conditions, was impressive after she recovered from an early bogey on the par four third hole to then score back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and then only score one more bogey for the rest of the round on the par three 11th.
The 27-year-old said the wind was still as troublesome as she had ever seen it on day two, so she was pleased to head into the weekend in contention.
“I feel like I played really solid. Yesterday was some of the windiest conditions I’ve ever played in. It’s so windy that it’s not only your ball-striking that you’re worried about but just even a three-, two-footer where you’re trying to hit the center of the club face.