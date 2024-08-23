Advertisement
Women’s Open: Lydia Ko remains in contention after two rounds as wind tests the field

Will Toogood
By
Online Sport Editor·nzme·
Lydia Ko has navigated tough conditions at St Andrews in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

Lydia Ko has posted a two-under 70 in her second round of the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course, St Andrews to sit in a tie for fifth.

The Olympic champion is now part of the chasing pack that will be aiming to gun down world number one Nelly Corda who has a three-shot lead at eight-under for the tournament after the American posted a four-under 68 to head into the weekend ahead of compatriot Lilia Vu.

Ko’s round, considering the conditions, was impressive after she recovered from an early bogey on the par four third hole to then score back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and then only score one more bogey for the rest of the round on the par three 11th.

The 27-year-old said the wind was still as troublesome as she had ever seen it on day two, so she was pleased to head into the weekend in contention.

“I feel like I played really solid. Yesterday was some of the windiest conditions I’ve ever played in. It’s so windy that it’s not only your ball-striking that you’re worried about but just even a three-, two-footer where you’re trying to hit the center of the club face.

“It sounds stupid because you’re like, how could you miss the center of the putter, but it’s so windy it’s blowing us over.”

While the wind can work against players, there are also opportunities when the gusts are at your back, Ko said.

“I think the wind plays such a big factor around here that you can’t get too rattled up about the things that I can’t control. So I’m just trying to just enjoy it and know that I’m going to be out of position at times, but that’s part of it.”

Korda has had a year to remember as she firmly established herself as the best golfer on the circuit, Ko said while the American has a decent lead heading into the final two rounds there are opportunities for her and others to close the gap.

“I think it’s exciting for golf when not only one player from a certain country but like multiple different players from different countries are all in contention, and we all know that it’s never over until the very end.

“It’s I think going to be a lot of excitement and a lot of drama, and obviously this golf course is kind of set up for that, as well, with a great birdie opportunity finishing hole and a tough 17th hole.”

Ko said remaining focused on the fundamentals will be the main focus for her final two rounds as the conditions are unlikely to abate.

“Just all in all, it’s good to see that what I’m working on is kind of working because I may have the most perfect-looking swing, but if I can’t execute shots, then it’s kind of irrelevant.”

Not all were able to handle the blustery St Andrews, with the cut set at four-over to begin the weekend’s play - Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux who was a part of the final group at the Olympics with Ko snuck in on the cut line.

