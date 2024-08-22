Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a promising start in her quest for a third major and a first Women’s Open title in windy conditions at the Old Course at St Andrews.

The Olympic champion has opened with a one-under 71 with three birdies and two bogeys in her first round.

Ko sits in a share of 12th, four shots back from leader Charley Hull of England who opened with a 67

World number one Nelly Korda and China’s Ruoning Yin sit in second at four-under.

The New Zealander opened with a birdie at the par five fifth hole but then dropped a shot at the par three eighth to be even through nine holes. Another par three bogey at the 11th saw Ko drop to one-over before a comeback birdie at the 12th followed by a third birdie at the 16th.