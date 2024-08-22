Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Women’s Open: Lydia Ko makes solid start at windy St Andrews

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a promising start in her quest for a third major and a first Women’s Open title in windy conditions at the Old Course at St Andrews.

The Olympic champion has opened with a one-under 71 with three birdies and two bogeys in her first round.

Ko sits in a share of 12th, four shots back from leader Charley Hull of England who opened with a 67

World number one Nelly Korda and China’s Ruoning Yin sit in second at four-under.

The New Zealander opened with a birdie at the par five fifth hole but then dropped a shot at the par three eighth to be even through nine holes. Another par three bogey at the 11th saw Ko drop to one-over before a comeback birdie at the 12th followed by a third birdie at the 16th.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

England’s Georgia Hall, who shot a one-under 71, rated the wind as some of the toughest conditions she’d ever played.

“Just thankful it wasn’t raining...you couldn’t even read the greens because you had to think about where the wind was actually going.

“Probably up there with the windiest I’ve ever played in. It was a struggle for sure, like mentally such a battle,” Hull said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

American Rose Zhang, who finished with an even par 72, added at times she was losing balance getting ready to putt.

“This was a first, honestly because usually the greens are faster so the ball is actually rolling off the greens. But I’ve never had to back off so many putts. I’m standing and losing balance. It’s definitely memorable.

“I went to go move my ball on 7 and moved this much. You get anxiety thinking, did I just do something but reality is Mother Nature decided to move your ball a bit. That was the craziest thing.”





Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf