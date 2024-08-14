“It took me six years before I saw my children again. I was respecting my dad to let the kids’ transition, he felt that was the best thing for them.”

Nellie Biles (left) and Ronald Biles (right), raised their granddaugher, gymnast Simone Biles. The couple attended the Olympic Games in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

But the 52-year-old feels she will be waiting some time for that call, opening up exclusively to the Daily Mail about her struggles with drug addiction, her decision to give up care for her four children, and how that has impacted her life and her relationships.

A history of alcohol and drug abuse had previously led her down a path facing charges of assault, drink-driving, and drug possession during the height of her addiction.

However, she told the news outlet that she is sober and plans to stay that way.

“I am a recovering addict and will always be an addict. But there’s a way [to recovery]. You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life,” Shanon said to the Daily Mail.

She said she longs for the day she can talk to Simone and ask her for forgiveness for not being ready to look after her in the past, and hopes to rekindle their relationship eventually.

“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right,” she explained.

Shanon told the news outlet that she had missed all the major milestones in Simone’s life, such as the gymnast’s wedding to NFL player Jonathon Owens in April last year, which has upset her.

She said she wants to rectify things with Simone and her younger sister, Adria, claiming that Adria still talks to her more than her Olympic medal-winning daughter, and she stressed for Simone not to “judge” her for her past.

Simone Biles competes at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 on July 28. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m not the person I used to be. I’m okay, today. I’m a loving person. I’d give you the shirt off my back. I’m very different from what I’ve been portrayed,” Shanon said.

However, Shanon said she mostly keeps up with Simone through conversations with her father, Ron, who fills her in on what Simone is doing in her personal and professional life.

Shanon has been in and out of work recently due to medical issues, but works as a cashier at discount supermarket Save A Lot when she can.

She filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. At the time, she had only $34 on a card and a small list of personal belongings and assets, including a red-brick townhouse in Columbus, Ohio, according to bankruptcy documents.

Shanon has also had an extensive history of crime, having faced court action 36 times for a variety of criminal charges and driving offences.

This included being found guilty of assault in January 2020, although since 2022, she has avoided any further run-ins with the law.

Simone had a stunning success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning gold in both the all-around and vault titles, as well as silver in the floor exercise.

She also helped lead Team USA to win gold in the team event, and the famous gymnast has become the most decorated gymnast in history.

Simone has previously credited her grandparents for helping her achieve her Olympic dreams, telling Today: “If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn’t be here today.”