Gold medalist Simone Biles poses with the Olympic Rings and a goat charm on her necklace during the Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on August 1. Photo / Getty Images
The decorated gymnast’s mother opens up about her estranged relationship with her Olympic champion daughter.
The mother of seven-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has told the Daily Mail in an exclusive that she wants to rekindle her relationship with her world-famous daughter.
Shanon Biles has long been waiting for a call from her estranged daughter, who parted ways with her mother in 2000 at 3 when Shanon put her and her younger sister Adria up for adoption.
Simone and Adria were raised by her grandfather Ron Biles and his wife Nellie in suburban Houston, Texas, after Ron learnt that Shanon’s children had been put in foster care.
“When we signed the [adoption] papers, it was like my dad flipped a switch on me - no communication, don’t call, and don’t visit. That’s how it was at the beginning,” Shanon told the Daily Mail in a 2016 interview.
“It took me six years before I saw my children again. I was respecting my dad to let the kids’ transition, he felt that was the best thing for them.”
But the 52-year-old feels she will be waiting some time for that call, opening up exclusively to the Daily Mail about her struggles with drug addiction, her decision to give up care for her four children, and how that has impacted her life and her relationships.
A history of alcohol and drug abuse had previously led her down a path facing charges of assault, drink-driving, and drug possession during the height of her addiction.
However, she told the news outlet that she is sober and plans to stay that way.
“I am a recovering addict and will always be an addict. But there’s a way [to recovery]. You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life,” Shanon said to the Daily Mail.
She said she longs for the day she can talk to Simone and ask her for forgiveness for not being ready to look after her in the past, and hopes to rekindle their relationship eventually.
“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right,” she explained.
She said she wants to rectify things with Simone and her younger sister, Adria, claiming that Adria still talks to her more than her Olympic medal-winning daughter, and she stressed for Simone not to “judge” her for her past.
“I’m not the person I used to be. I’m okay, today. I’m a loving person. I’d give you the shirt off my back. I’m very different from what I’ve been portrayed,” Shanon said.
However, Shanon said she mostly keeps up with Simone through conversations with her father, Ron, who fills her in on what Simone is doing in her personal and professional life.
Shanon has been in and out of work recently due to medical issues, but works as a cashier at discount supermarket Save A Lot when she can.
She filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. At the time, she had only $34 on a card and a small list of personal belongings and assets, including a red-brick townhouse in Columbus, Ohio, according to bankruptcy documents.