Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens doesn’t care about backlash following his comments that he is “the catch” in their marriage.

Owens - a 28-year-old NFL player - tied the knot with superstar gymnast Biles, 26, earlier this year, and recently claimed in the interview that “men are the catch”.

He told The Pivot podcast: “I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is’. I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

“The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind I’m like, ‘Okay, she’s gotta be good’.

“I always say that the men are the catch. I’m like, ‘It’s kinda early [to commit]’. But you know, it happens when you least expect it. When we hung out, we just hit it off instantly. Laughed the whole night.”

Despite major backlash to his comments, Owens claimed he was “unbothered”, sharing a number of pictures of them together on Instagram with the caption: “Just know we locked in over here.”

Jonathan Owens, #34 for the Green Bay Packers, kisses wife Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo / Getty Images

In the podcast interview, Owens went on to say he had no idea who Biles was when they first connected on dating app Raya.

He said: “When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August.

“So I’m not paying attention. I never would’ve had a moment where I would’ve watched [her compete].”

He revealed Biles contacted him first and they texted back and forth before meeting in person three days later.

He said: “We couldn’t do much, because Covid happened and everything was shut down. So she came down to Houston. She lived in the suburbs, so she had to drive about 45 minutes. Then the rest is history.”