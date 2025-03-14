Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Britomart’s 20-year journey from rundown area to Auckland’s coolest precinct

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Britomart has gone from a rough area to a vibrant hotspot over 20 years. Video / Alyse Wright, Jason Dorday
  • Britomart has been transformed from a dilapidated area into a successful heritage and urban redevelopment with shops, restaurants, and offices.
  • The redevelopment began after Auckland City Council signed a 150-year lease with Cooper and Company in 2004.
  • Peter Cooper and his team knew how to make Britomart tick and have plans for the future.

Over the course of 20 years, Britomart has morphed from a rough area into a vibrant hotspot. Senior journalist Bernard Orsman has covered the story of urban regeneration and discovers the secret to its success.

Twenty years ago, Britomart was an uninviting collection of dilapidated heritage buildings devoid of life.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand