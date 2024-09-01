The 36-year-old superstar has said she is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 42, and her 11-year-old son Angelo – whom she has with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

She told German media outlet ZDF: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she is keen to have another baby.

Adele previously confessed she is a long way off from returning to the studio to work on a follow-up to 2021′s 30. However, Adele promised that when she does return with a new record, she will do a world tour.

She told gig-goers at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.

“But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

The singer also explained why she started disappearing from the limelight for long periods before releasing a new album.

She said: “Sometimes I wonder if people think I’m calculated when I disappear for years on end and I’m elusive and I believe that less is more or something like that.

Rich Paul and Adele are engaged and have hinted at starting a family together. Photo / Getty Images

“But the real reason that I’ve only had four albums and I don’t think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old. So if you do the math, that means that at the height of 21 ... I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was, considered career suicide.

“It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful.

“And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what – I f***ing got away with it!”