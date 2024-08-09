Adele confirms engagement to Rich Paul

Adele has confirmed that she is engaged to Rich Paul as she flashed her engagement ring to the crowds at her show in Munich.

Adele has confirmed that she is engaged to Rich Paul as she flashed her engagement ring to the crowds at her show in Munich.

Adele has confirmed that she is engaged to Rich Paul.

The 36-year-old singer has been in a relationship with sports agent Rich, 42, and while the two have been rumoured to be set to tie the knot for some time, it is only now that she has commented on the news herself as she flashed her ring at an audience member who proposed to her.

Speaking live on stage at her Adele in Munich show, she said: “I can’t marry you, I’m already getting married! But I appreciate it, thank you.”

The Easy On Me songstress – who was previously married to Simon Konecki, 50, from 2018 until 2021 and has 11-year-old son Angelo with him – is coming towards the end of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas with the final leg of dates set to take place later this year, and an insider recently claimed she will spend next year with her family.

A source told the Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “She has had a busy few years since releasing her album 30 in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.