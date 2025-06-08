Anna Mowbray is New Zealand’s 47th richest person, and second richest individual woman, with a net worth of $500 million.

Mowbray and her partner Ali Williams are co-owners of football side Auckland FC, along with billionaire American businessman Bill Foley.

Lucy Liu was New Zealand’s richest woman, and 30th richest individual, with an estimated worth of $700m.

Liu, a New Zealand citizen, is co-founder of fintech company Airwallex, which was valued at more than $10b in a capital raise just last month.

Auckland FC co-owner Anna Mowbray is listed as New Zealand's 47th richest person in the latest NBR richlist.

The 2025 Rich List profiled 119 Kiwi individuals and families with a total valuation of $102.1b, up from $95.55b last year.

This year’s list featured a dozen newcomers, including Crimson Education co-founder Jamie Beaton, whose company was valued at more than $1b in a capital raise last November.

Beaton’s net worth was estimated to be $220 million, placing him 112th on the list.

“The country’s Rich Listers together employ thousands of people and generate billions of dollars of economic activity,” said NBR Rich List editor Hamish McNicol.

“The Rich List celebrates those individuals and families, telling in-depth stories of how they have built their enterprises, how they are tackling global economic volatility, and what they are investing back into their communities.”

Dame Fran Walsh and Sir Peter Jackson are again high-flyers on the Rich List. Photo / NZ Herald composite

Other notable Kiwis to feature on the Rich List were filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh, who are fifth richest with a net worth of $2.6b.

Former Trade Me founder Sam Morgan placed 28th on the Rich List with an estimated net worth of $750m. Morgan sold Trade Me in 2006 to Australian media company Fairfax for $700m.