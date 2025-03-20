Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fintech Airwallex puts first boots on the ground in NZ, goes on hiring drive

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Airwallex co-founder, president and St Cuth's old girl Lucy Liu.

Airwallex co-founder, president and St Cuth's old girl Lucy Liu.

Payments platform Airwallex has put its first boots on the ground in New Zealand.

The Australian fintech unicorn has hired the Auckland-based Lowry Gladwell as its New Zealand lead and first local staffer.

Formerly head of strategic partnerships at Xero and head of partnerships, Asia Pacific for Lightspeed (the Canadian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business