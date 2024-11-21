Simon and Paula Herbert buy into NZX-listed WasteCo

Paula and Simon Herbert have bought a $15 million stake in a skip hire, waste management and sweeping business. Photo / NZME

Marina, data centre and dredging investors Simon and Paula Herbert have bought into NZX-listed waste management firm WasteCo in a deal the company says will allow it to buy another business.

The Herberts’ Empire Waste Technology bought a $15 million stake in WasteCo to help fund it to buy Civic Waste, a North Island-based business.

“We are delighted to support WasteCo in this exciting acquisition,” Simon Herbert said today.

The New Zealand waste industry presented a counter-cyclical investment opportunity, he said.

“We believe WasteCo is uniquely positioned to drive sustainable growth and innovation in this sector.