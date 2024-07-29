Queen Camilla and Princess Kate were left off the list, while Princess Beatrice claimed the top spot. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Beatrice has been named the Best Dressed in Britain.

The 35-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York - was ridiculed for her sartorial choices in her 20s, but now respected fashion and lifestyle magazine Tatler has appointed her the most stylish woman of 2024.

Explaining Beatrice’s position at the top of the list, the publication hailed her as the “Princess of Perfection” and wrote: “The master of this fashion feat? Princess Beatrice of York.

Princess Beatrice at her cousin's wedding and 13 years later attending day four of Royal Ascot 2024. Photo / Getty Images

“Once the subject of much jest thanks to that Philip Treacy hat at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding (the masses weren’t ready for millinery that marvellous), Beatrice has since become a beacon of sartorial elegance, pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour. Resplendent in Richard Quinn, mesmerising in Monique Lhuillier or beaming in Beulah London, the princess is the pinnacle of contemporary splendour.