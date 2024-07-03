David and Victoria Beckham are commemorating their 25th wedding anniversary in style.
Fans may remember the A-list couple, who first tied the knot on July 4, 1999, wearing matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits to their reception dinner in the 1990s. It was such an iconic moment that the pair recreated it.
Making a joint post on Instagram, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer and former pro footballer shared an image of themselves in similar bold looks as they posed on two throne-like chairs.
“Look what we found”, the post was captioned prompting many fans to instantly make the connection that the outfits were replicas - if not the same as those they wore in 1999.