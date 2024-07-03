Advertisement
David and Victoria Beckham recreate iconic wedding moment for 25th anniversary

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Photo / Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham are commemorating their 25th wedding anniversary in style.

Fans may remember the A-list couple, who first tied the knot on July 4, 1999, wearing matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits to their reception dinner in the 1990s. It was such an iconic moment that the pair recreated it.

Making a joint post on Instagram, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer and former pro footballer shared an image of themselves in similar bold looks as they posed on two throne-like chairs.

“Look what we found”, the post was captioned prompting many fans to instantly make the connection that the outfits were replicas - if not the same as those they wore in 1999.

“Look as good now as you did Back then iconic”, one fan commented. Another added, “25yrs unbelievable and you both still look amazing special memories xx”

A third wrote, “Did either need any alterations?”

The couple did not clarify whether the outfits were exactly the same as the ones they wore at their reception or if they had had new garments made.

While the photo was a hit with fans, with many calling the couple “King and Queen”, others had a question, “Where’s Brooklyn wearing his purple cowboy outfit?”

The Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, 25, attended their wedding reception, where he wore a matching purple suit complete with a cowboy hat. He was just 4 months old at the time.

David and Victoria Beckham at their wedding reception in 1999. Photo / @victoriabeckham
David and Victoria’s wedding was a memorable moment for fans, with the Spice Girl wearing a champagne Vera Wang gown for the ceremony.

Wang fondly remembers the dress and recently told People magazine it had its own special name due to the amount of flying it did between London and New York while it was being created.

“I call it the transatlantic dress,” Wang told the outlet. “That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde. The actual underbodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London.”

