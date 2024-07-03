“Look as good now as you did Back then iconic”, one fan commented. Another added, “25yrs unbelievable and you both still look amazing special memories xx”

A third wrote, “Did either need any alterations?”

The couple did not clarify whether the outfits were exactly the same as the ones they wore at their reception or if they had had new garments made.

While the photo was a hit with fans, with many calling the couple “King and Queen”, others had a question, “Where’s Brooklyn wearing his purple cowboy outfit?”

The Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, 25, attended their wedding reception, where he wore a matching purple suit complete with a cowboy hat. He was just 4 months old at the time.

David and Victoria Beckham at their wedding reception in 1999. Photo / @victoriabeckham

David and Victoria’s wedding was a memorable moment for fans, with the Spice Girl wearing a champagne Vera Wang gown for the ceremony.

Wang fondly remembers the dress and recently told People magazine it had its own special name due to the amount of flying it did between London and New York while it was being created.

“I call it the transatlantic dress,” Wang told the outlet. “That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde. The actual underbodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London.”