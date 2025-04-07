Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Menopause, Hormones & Weight Loss: What No One Told You

By Sandra Roycroft-Davis
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

You can feel energised and in control again by working with your hormones, not against them. Photo / Getty Images

You can feel energised and in control again by working with your hormones, not against them. Photo / Getty Images

How to navigate menopause, from weight, to sleep, to feeling like yourself again.

For many women, hitting menopause feels like losing control over their bodies. Weight starts creeping up in places it never did before, sleep becomes elusive, and energy levels seem to vanish overnight.

If you’re nodding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle