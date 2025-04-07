So, let’s break it down – why does menopause change everything, and how can you work with your body rather than against it?

Why menopause makes weight loss feel impossible

The changes women experience in perimenopause and menopause aren’t just “in their heads”. There’s real science behind it.

1. Your metabolism slows down

As oestrogen levels decline, the body naturally stores more fat – particularly around the belly. At the same time, muscle mass decreases, which further slows metabolism.

This was exactly what Gilly Mackintosh noticed when she hit menopause:

“Before I was 50, I could lose weight whenever I wanted, and I always had a slim waist. But once menopause hit, nothing worked any more. No matter what I tried, I just couldn’t shift the weight like before.”

Sound familiar? The frustrating part is that traditional dieting approaches don’t address this metabolic shift. Cutting calories too aggressively can actually make things worse by slowing metabolism even further.

Sandra Roycoft-Davis

2. Blood sugar becomes harder to regulate

Many women develop insulin resistance as they age, meaning their bodies struggle to regulate blood sugar as effectively. This can lead to:

More cravings for sugar and carbs

Energy crashes

Increased fat storage, especially around the midsection

This is why diets that focus purely on calorie restriction often fail – they don’t address the underlying hormonal shifts affecting hunger and metabolism.

3. Sleep disruptions worsen cravings & fatigue

Ever noticed that a bad night’s sleep makes you crave sugar and carbs the next day? That’s not a coincidence.

During menopause, melatonin (your sleep hormone) naturally declines, and symptoms like hot flushes and anxiety make sleep even harder to come by.

Poor sleep affects levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the fullness hormone), leading to increased appetite and cravings.

Hot flushes and anxiety can disturb sleep, which increases hunger hormones. Photo / 123RF

4. Your body stores fat differently

One of the biggest frustrations women face during menopause is where the weight goes.

For Sue Bristow, this was one of the most difficult aspects of perimenopause:

“The classic change in body shape, weight distribution, and the increased difficulty losing weight – it knocked me sideways. I wasn’t doing anything differently, but my body was completely changing.”

Menopause-related weight gain tends to settle around the middle, and traditional weight-loss strategies often don’t address this hormonal shift.

5. Emotional wellbeing and motivation can take a hit

Menopause isn’t just about physical changes – it affects mental health, too.

Oestrogen plays a crucial role in serotonin production, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter. As levels drop, many women experience:

Increased anxiety and irritability

Lower motivation and confidence

A lack of drive to exercise or eat well

This is why so many women feel stuck in a vicious cycle – low energy leads to poor food choices, which leads to weight gain, which leads to more frustration and stress.

For Tracey Weston, it wasn’t just about weight, but about feeling like herself again:

“Brain fog lessened, better sleep, feeling more energised. I feel more in control, less dithery, and my daytime naps have vanished.”

So, what actually works?

The good news? You can work with your body to feel in control again.

1. Ditch dieting & shift your focus

Calorie restriction alone doesn’t work in menopause. Instead, focus on:

Eating protein with every meal to stabilise blood sugar and maintain muscle

Prioritising healthy fats to support hormone balance

Strength training twice a week to boost metabolism

2. Manage stress and sleep

Since cortisol (the stress hormone) fuels weight gain, managing stress is essential. Try:

Breathing exercises or mindfulness to calm the nervous system

Getting outside daily to boost mood and balance hormones

Creating a relaxing bedtime routine to support sleep

Focus on sustainable, long-term change

Strength training can help maintain muscle mass and boost metabolism post-50. Photo / 123RF

Final thoughts

If menopause has made weight management feel impossible, you are not alone – and you are not broken.

Your body is going through a completely natural transition, and what worked in your 30s may no longer work now. But that doesn’t mean you have to accept feeling out of control.

By working with your hormones, shifting your mindset, and finding an approach that fits your life, you can feel strong, healthy, and confident – on your terms.

The Weight's Over - Take Back Control by Sandra Roycroft-Davis

The Weight’s Over: Take Back Control by Sandra Roycroft-Davis is out now, published by Yellow Kite

Sandra Roycroft-Davis is a Harley St behavioural change specialist and is the founder of ThinkingSlimmer.com and creator of the Slimpod programme