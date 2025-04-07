You can feel energised and in control again by working with your hormones, not against them. Photo / Getty Images
How to navigate menopause, from weight, to sleep, to feeling like yourself again.
For many women, hitting menopause feels like losing control over their bodies. Weight starts creeping up in places it never did before, sleep becomes elusive, and energy levels seem to vanish overnight.
If you’re noddingalong, you’re not alone. Perimenopause and menopause bring dramatic hormonal shifts that affect everything from metabolism to mood. And yet, so many women are made to feel like they just need to “eat less and move more”.
The reality? It’s not your fault. It’s your biology.
For more than 15 years, I’ve worked with more than 350,000 people to help them rebuild their relationships with food and take back control of their health – without dieting. Time and time again, I’ve seen how the brain holds the key to lasting change, and how hormonal shifts in midlife can make that journey feel even more challenging.
This was exactly what Gilly Mackintosh noticed when she hit menopause:
“Before I was 50, I could lose weight whenever I wanted, and I always had a slim waist. But once menopause hit, nothing worked any more. No matter what I tried, I just couldn’t shift the weight like before.”
Sound familiar? The frustrating part is that traditional dieting approaches don’t address this metabolic shift. Cutting calories too aggressively can actually make things worse by slowing metabolism even further.
2. Blood sugar becomes harder to regulate
Many women develop insulin resistance as they age, meaning their bodies struggle to regulate blood sugar as effectively. This can lead to:
More cravings for sugar and carbs
Energy crashes
Increased fat storage, especially around the midsection
This is why diets that focus purely on calorie restriction often fail – they don’t address the underlying hormonal shifts affecting hunger and metabolism.
3. Sleep disruptions worsen cravings & fatigue
Ever noticed that a bad night’s sleep makes you crave sugar and carbs the next day? That’s not a coincidence.
During menopause, melatonin (your sleep hormone) naturally declines, and symptoms like hot flushes and anxiety make sleep even harder to come by.
Poor sleep affects levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the fullness hormone), leading to increased appetite and cravings.