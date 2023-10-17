Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

There is more to menopause than hot flushes

By Karyn Scherer
3 mins to read
Menopause can be a turbulent time for many women.

Menopause can be a turbulent time for many women.

Opinion: Society is slowly waking up to the fact that there is more to menopause than hot flushes. It can be a turbulent time of life for many women.

It sounds like some kind of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener