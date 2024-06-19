Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, have remained close since splitting in 1992. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson has addressed rumours she could re-marry Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York was married to the scandal-hit son of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from 1986 until their split in 1992, with the pair divorcing in 1996, and the former couple have daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, together.

While the pair have remained extremely close, which has led to speculation they could rekindle their romance and even walk down the aisle again, Sarah is adamant it’s not on the cards.

She told the new issue of Bella magazine: “I get asked that all the time.

“We are very happy as we are now, thank you!”

The former couple married on July 23, 1986. Photo / Getty Images

Fergie said her life changed forever on 23 July 1986 “when I married into the royal family”.

“Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges. I hope I have used whatever platform I have to bring about some good, particularly in terms of my charity work.”

Asked what the most absurd fact she’s seen written about her was, she replied: “Goodness, quite a lot of nonsense has been written over the years. One of the worst headlines was ‘82 per cent would rather sleep with a goat than Fergie.’ It’s never left me.”

Sarah Ferguson was entrusted with caring for the late Queen's beloved corgis. Photo / @sarahferguson15

Fergie vowed to the late Queen she would always “be there” for Andrew.

The writer made the pledge as Her Majesty had always supported the royal, who was under fire over the fallout from his friendship with late paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the claim he had sex with one of the financier’s trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre – which he denies.

Sarah said on ITV’s Loose Women about being there for Andrew during his “darkest times” despite not being a couple anymore: “We are longer divorced than married and I believe in the three c’s – communicate, compromise and compassion.

“That’s what I do with [Andrew.] We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me.

“In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him. The Queen of England was there for him – his mum.

“I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey.’

“We’ve all got journeys; we just need to be there with kindness and no judgment.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah added she believed in standing by Andrew as she thinks he is a “good man”.

The pair also still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Along with remaining close to Andrew despite their divorce, Sarah formed a close friendship with the Queen before her death in September, 2022, aged 96.

She has been looking after the royal’s beloved corgis Sandy and Muick, which she gave the monarch as a gift from her, Andrew and their daughters.