Princess Eugenie has revealed the impact growing up in the spotlight has had on her body image. Photo / AP

Princess Eugenie has made a sad confession about her appearance.

While appearing on the White Wine Question Time podcast, hosted by Kate Thornton, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson revealed people have told her she’s “better looking in person”.

The mother of two, 33, said as she and her sister have grown up in the public eye there are “terrible” photos of her coming out of bars adding, “People come up to me and say ‘you’re much better looking in real life’.”

But continued to say, “Beatrice and I, like many of our cousins, have had a really awkward phases. I’m proud of my incredibly strange looks.”

Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London on October 12, 2018. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, File)

Elsewhere in the interview she spoke about the pressure she feels running her own Instagram account confessing that she has deep concerns about being trolled online - made fun of - and has resulted in her carefully planning every post she makes.

“Before I post, I text about five people to ask if it’s ok, am I going to get trolled?” She laughed and said one time she made a post that had a grammatical error and was abused by Instagram users.

“I freaked out, since then I’ve been really particular,” she said and stated that includes what she posts about her family as well, “don’t want to overpost my children or family life, I’m constantly finding a balance.”

During the interview, the royal spoke about her relationship with her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whom she referred to as “one of the best people in the world” and said she and her cousins “learnt how to do things from her”.

“She was just one of the best people in the world,” she fondly said adding, “Her sense of duty and dedication and her love of her people, it really happened in public like you all saw, and it happened in private with us.

“We learnt how to do things from her as well, how to talk to people, how to stay strong and dutiful and kind, she really instilled in us.

“When she died I said to people, how lucky I am to have a part of her in me.”

As for the late Queen’s sense of humour, the Princess said Elizabeth always knew how to surprise her family and referenced the London 2012 Olympics James Bond sketch which she insisted “nobody knew” about.