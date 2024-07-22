Prince William and Princess Kate have marked the 11th birthday of their eldest child, Prince George, with a new portrait, and some eagle-eyed fans have noticed a friendship bracelet on his wrist.
The Royal family are celebrating Prince George’s 11th birthday with a new portrait and fans have noticed a secret detail in it.
The eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated his birthday on Monday and in line with their usual tradition, the Waleses released a brand new portrait of the pre-teen to mark the occasion.
Dressed in a dark blazer, white shirt and pants, the young royal smiled in the photo taken by his mother, and while many commented on how “handsome” he looked, others were quick to point out a bracelet on his wrist.
It’s unclear what the meaning of the string bracelet is, however People magazine has reported it’s possible it is a friendship bracelet from when George attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London with his father and sister, Princess Charlotte, on June 21.