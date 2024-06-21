The Princess of Wales paid personal tribute to her husband on his 42nd birthday.

The Princess of Wales has paid personal tribute to her husband on his 42nd birthday, telling Prince William “we all love you so much” and signing with a kiss.

The birthday message was issued alongside a new photograph of the Prince with his three children.

The image was taken by the Princess in Norfolk, Britain, last month, and shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leaping over sand dunes, hand in hand with their “Papa”.

Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx pic.twitter.com/NROqRbt4rs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2024

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” reads the accompanying message, which is signed “C x” to denote Catherine and a kiss.

It is a rare personal message from the Princess, after a challenging year for the Wales family.

They made their first appearance of the year together for Trooping the Colour, with the Princess saying she is making good progress but has “good and bad days”.

Prince William is supporting her and their children through ongoing chemotherapy.

He celebrated his 42nd birthday today after an evening out in Germany watching football.

He joined King Frederik of Denmark to watch the 1-1 draw between their respective countries in Euro 2024.

Prince William, left, joins the Princess of Wales, their children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and King Charles III on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo / AP

Prince William is president of the Football Association and a vocal supporter of the England squad.

He was also seen at Royal Ascot this week, joining Carole and Michael Middleton, his mother and father-in-law, as well as his royal cousins.

The Prince rode in a carriage with the Queen for the traditional procession along the course, and was seen embracing Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Prince turns 42

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21, 1982.

He weighed 3.2kg and was the first-born son of the then-Prince and the Princess of Wales.

At just 9 months old, he accompanied his parents on a six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, which was a break from tradition, with royal babies usually left at home in the care of nannies.

His mother Diana, who separated from the then-Prince of Wales in 1992, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

William was just 15 years old when he and Prince Harry, then 12, walked behind the Princess’ coffin during a funeral procession through London.

The Prince met Kate Middleton at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and the pair married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 after dating for more than eight years.

They welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015, and then Louis in 2018.

After the death of the late Queen in 2022, the King announced in his first historic address that he had made his first-born and his wife the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Since his last birthday, William has launched Homewards, his five-year drive to eradicate homelessness in six locations around Britain.

His other key focuses include raising mental health awareness and the Earthshot Prize, his £50 million ($103.4m) environmental competition to find solutions to protect the planet.