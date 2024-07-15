“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead. Charles R’.

⚽️ His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening.

The Prince of Wales, 42, who watched the game in Berlin with his son George, 10, said the millions watching back at home are “all still so proud of you” following the result.

William and George shared the agony of the nation in Berlin. The Prince of Wales and his son captured the emotion of millions back home as they despaired, celebrated and then showed their devastation after Spain scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

The pair were among the 70,000 crowd at the Olympiastadion as Southgate’s side lost a second consecutive European Championship final and failed to win its first trophy for 58 years.

Following the defeat, William summed up the heartbreak of the Three Lions in a tweet immediately after the final whistle.

“This time it just wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. "

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and his son, Prince George, celebrate after their team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

During the match, George could be seen pointing at the pitch as William held out his hands during one of England’s chances.

After the first goal, when Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 47th minute, the pair were looking deflated as they applauded and William looked towards the skies.

William was seen on the edge of his seat cheering following one of England’s second-half chances before leaping to his feet as Cole Palmer equalised in the 73rd minute.

As Palmer scored with a 20-yard left-foot shot into the bottom left corner within minutes of coming on, William was seen leaping from his seat and punching the air as George clapped and grinned with delight.

Sir Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister, was seen cheering with both hands in the air two seats along.

But like the rest of the country the celebrations were short lived when they were forced to watch in agony as Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner.

Earlier, William was seen speaking to King Felipe VI of Spain, who was accompanied by his daughter, Infanta Sofia, ahead of the match. It was the first of the Euros he had taken one of the royal children to watch.

Sir Keir wore a suit and a red tie and a Three Lions shield on his lapel and was seen shaking hands with Prince William and smiling ahead of the match.

At one point William appeared to hold back laughter as George looked as if he was looking towards Sofia.

William, who is president of the Football Association, attended England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland a week ago and the group stage game against Denmark, and was seen cheering in the stands.

Sir Keir said the England team had made the country proud.

In a post on social media site X, the Prime Minister said: “You made your country proud, England. Congratulations to Spain.”

You made your country proud, @England.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised England’s “skill, speed, courage and conviction”. He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Skill, speed, courage and conviction. So proud of the England team for an amazing tournament. You’ve done us proud.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby offered his “prayers” for Gareth Southgate after the result.

In a post on X, Welby said: “Prayers for Gareth Southgate and all the England team tonight. Despite the result, you have won something no one can take away: our deepest admiration, and a place in the history books.

