Harry Kane, of England, shakes hands with Prince William, Prince of Wales and President of The FA, as he collects his Runners Up Medal after the UEFA Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Photo / Getty Images
The King has told the England football players to “hold your heads high” after they were left heartbroken in the Euro 2024 final.
In a message to Gareth Southgate after the result, he said the success of the Three Lions in reaching the final “brings with it the pride of the nation” that will “continue to roar” after losing to Spain 2-1.
He said: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.
“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.
“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead. Charles R’.
William and George shared the agony of the nation in Berlin. The Prince of Wales and his son captured the emotion of millions back home as they despaired, celebrated and then showed their devastation after Spain scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.
The pair were among the 70,000 crowd at the Olympiastadion as Southgate’s side lost a second consecutive European Championship final and failed to win its first trophy for 58 years.
Following the defeat, William summed up the heartbreak of the Three Lions in a tweet immediately after the final whistle.
“This time it just wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. "
During the match, George could be seen pointing at the pitch as William held out his hands during one of England’s chances.
After the first goal, when Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 47th minute, the pair were looking deflated as they applauded and William looked towards the skies.
William was seen on the edge of his seat cheering following one of England’s second-half chances before leaping to his feet as Cole Palmer equalised in the 73rd minute.
As Palmer scored with a 20-yard left-foot shot into the bottom left corner within minutes of coming on, William was seen leaping from his seat and punching the air as George clapped and grinned with delight.
Sir Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister, was seen cheering with both hands in the air two seats along.
But like the rest of the country the celebrations were short lived when they were forced to watch in agony as Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner.
Earlier, William was seen speaking to King Felipe VI of Spain, who was accompanied by his daughter, Infanta Sofia, ahead of the match. It was the first of the Euros he had taken one of the royal children to watch.
Sir Keir wore a suit and a red tie and a Three Lions shield on his lapel and was seen shaking hands with Prince William and smiling ahead of the match.
At one point William appeared to hold back laughter as George looked as if he was looking towards Sofia.
William, who is president of the Football Association, attended England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland a week ago and the group stage game against Denmark, and was seen cheering in the stands.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised England’s “skill, speed, courage and conviction”. He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Skill, speed, courage and conviction. So proud of the England team for an amazing tournament. You’ve done us proud.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby offered his “prayers” for Gareth Southgate after the result.
In a post on X, Welby said: “Prayers for Gareth Southgate and all the England team tonight. Despite the result, you have won something no one can take away: our deepest admiration, and a place in the history books.
“Congratulations to Spain on your victory and a wonderful tournament.”