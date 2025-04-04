Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Trans siblings explore queer identity in Depot’s Self-Care for Aliens art exhibition

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Growing up queer in a small town wasn't easy for siblings Ezra Munro (left) and Natasha Munro Hurn, who have collaborated on their first art exhibition. Photo / Dean Purcell

Growing up queer in a small town wasn't easy for siblings Ezra Munro (left) and Natasha Munro Hurn, who have collaborated on their first art exhibition. Photo / Dean Purcell

Life is art for transgender siblings Natasha Munro Hurn and Ezra Munro, who weaponise lipstick in their otherworldly new show.

Auckland artist Natasha Munro Hurn is a punk, a skateboarder, a photographer, a thrifty girl and a rapper who goes by the name of Paradox Princess.

The 24-year-old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle