Growing up queer in a small town wasn't easy for siblings Ezra Munro (left) and Natasha Munro Hurn, who have collaborated on their first art exhibition. Photo / Dean Purcell
Life is art for transgender siblings Natasha Munro Hurn and Ezra Munro, who weaponise lipstick in their otherworldly new show.
Auckland artist Natasha Munro Hurn is a punk, a skateboarder, a photographer, a thrifty girl and a rapper who goes by the name of Paradox Princess.
The 24-year-oldis also trans. So is her younger sibling, Dunedin-based artist Ezra Munro, who transitioned in their teens.
It was the shared experience of feeling “othered” in their hometown of Ōtepoti (Dunedin) – and the transformative powers of makeup – that inspired their first joint art exhibition, Self-Care for Aliens.
Open for a six-week run at Devonport’s Depot Artspace on Auckland’s North Shore, it’s as vibrant, provocative and unconventional as they are.
“When I look at the work that I’ve made and that Natasha has made, I see a lot of hurt represented in it,” says Ezra. “But it’s also a celebration of how far we’ve come.”
Natasha, who performed some rap poetry at the exhibition’s opening, was in her third year of art school when she came out as queer and non-binary. “It was obvious to everyone but me.”
By then, Ezra had already transitioned. “I always felt this otherness, that I wasn’t like everybody else. There’s a sense of having to hide who you are, and it takes a lot to overcome that.”
Makeup can be deployed as a disguise or to add a layer of self-protection. For Natasha, it’s helped her come to terms with living in a “super-male body”, expressing what she feels like inside.
“I hope trans people, or just alternative people in general, will be excited by all this stuff – and also be, like, ‘Damn, I’ve used that eye palette before ...‘”
Depot curator and educator Heather Galbraith says the gallery has a strong focus on supporting emerging practitioners, and creative collaborations between siblings are relatively rare.
Initially unaware of Ezra and Natasha’s family connection, she found their proposal compelling as a platform for queer and trans voices, incorporating aspects of the punk DIY aesthetic.
“One of the reasons why we loved the project is that it’s developing a new language, bringing together different imagery from different stylistic tropes, as well as the different ways in which gender has been constructed and understood.
“We live in interesting and complicated times, and artists are often at the forefront of finding language for those experiences.”
In light of the recent rise in anti-trans activism, Galbraith was also impressed by what she describes as the exhibition’s sub-narrative of hope and autonomy. In February, protesters disrupted a drag science show for children at the Te Atatū library during Auckland’s Pride Festival.
On Monday, Depot hosted a small meet-up instigated by the community to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event that’s been celebrated since 2009.
While appropriate precautions have been taken to ensure the gallery is a safe space, Galbraith is pleased to report there hasn’t been any negative feedback to the exhibition. “Not a peep.”
Self-Care for Aliens is on at Depot Artspace in Devonport until April 26.
Joanna Wane is an award-winning senior lifestyle writer with a special interest in social issues and the arts.