During Baldwin’s trial in July, a judge dismissed the case with prejudice, claiming prosecutors acted in an “intentional and deliberate” manner to allegedly conceal evidence that was linked to the shooting. The 66-year-old actor cried in court when it was announced the charge had been dropped.

“The late discovery of this evidence has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stated in court. “There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

While interviewing Tarantino for his podcast, Maher asked the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director (who is known for his trademark stylised violence) for his opinion on the tragedy, saying, “How can it be [Baldwin’s] fault?”

“Like either you think he purposely shot that cinematographer or you think he didn’t purposely shoot her, and if he didn’t purposely shoot her then it’s all f***ing bulls**t. Am I wrong?” Maher continued.

But Tarantino claimed Baldwin is “10% responsible” for what happened that day, telling Maher: “It’s a situation, I think - I’m being fair enough to say that the armourer, the guy who hands him the gun, is 90% responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun.

“But, but, but, but, but, but, the actor is 10% responsible. The actor is 10% responsible. It’s a gun. You are a partner in the responsibility to some degree.”

Tarantino added there are protocols in place when guns are being used on set, noting “due diligence” is involved.

“They show [the gun] to you. If there are steps to go through, you go through them,” he said.

“What should she [Gutierrez-Reed] have done? Look into the barrel?” Maher asked, to which Tarantino explained that both the armourer and actor should make sure “the barrel is clear”. The talent should also be shown the blanks used for the scene, he said.

A blank is a firearm cartridge that does not shoot a bullet when fired but still generates a muzzle flash and an explosive sound like a normal gunshot.

However, the Pulp Fiction director noted the onus is on the actor to flag any possible issues with the weapon.

“If an actor knows he has three hot rounds in his gun and he knows that, ‘Okay I’m going to do a scene’… If one of the rounds doesn’t go off while he does his ‘bam, bam, bam,’ then he should like cut the scene and say, ‘Guys, one of the rounds didn’t go off. I think I’m holding a hot gun here,’” Tarantino went on, adding that if Baldwin “went through the steps that he’s supposed to go through, then he [should know better].”

Maher questioned whether adding sound effects in post-production would be a safer alternative, but Tarantino waved off the idea.

“It’s exciting to shoot the blanks and to see the real, orange fire - not add orange fire,” he said.

Rust has yet to be given a release date, despite production concluding in May 2023. A post to social media marking its completion read: “It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today.”

Following his case’s dismissal, Baldwin shared a photo of himself at Santa Fe County District Courthouse with the caption: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”