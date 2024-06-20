Alec Baldwin claims the prosecutors in his manslaughter case have held back evidence that could prove his innocence. Photo / AP

Alec Baldwin has accused the prosecutors in his involuntary manslaughter case of “withholding information”.

The 66-year-old actor is set to face trial over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — who was fatally shot on the set of western Rust when a prop gun being held by the star discharged — but his legal team have filed a motion asking for the indictment to be dismissed due to New Mexico prosecutors’ failure to “disclose” evidence to them in a timely manner.

According to a motion filed on Monday and obtained by People magazine, Baldwin’s lawyers claimed the state had been in possession of “thousands of files,” over “150,000 pages of documents” and “dozens of gigabytes’ worth of data” for months, and in some cases “over a year”, that contained “critical evidence favourable to Baldwin’s defence” that could have “reshaped” the way they had prepared for the trial if they had been disclosed earlier.

The motion argued the state had violated the former 30 Rock star’s constitutional rights under both New Mexico law and the landmark US Supreme Court ruling Brady v Maryland that determined the prosecution must turn over to the defendant any evidence in its possession that suggests the defendant is not guilty.

The lawyers wrote: “Whether the state’s misconduct was intentional or purported to be just careless, severe remedies are warranted.”

They have asked Judge Mary Marlow Sommer to dismiss the indictment or “reduce the prejudice that the state’s misconduct has caused” by precluding all of the “testimony, evidence and argument related to the contention that Baldwin must have pulled the trigger.”

Baldwin’s lawyers want the judge to force the state to disclose its final witness list and “outstanding document productions”, including answers to their client’s questions relating to the investigation.

Last month, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge.

She ruled the court did not find the jury had been improperly instructed, nor did the prosecution violate instructions of the grand jury judge.

Baldwin’s lawyers had argued for the case to be dismissed due to “destruction of evidence” and prosecutors’ “failure to allege a criminal offence”.

A hearing is scheduled to take place on June 21, when the judge will also hear a motion from the state to compel Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — who was previously sentenced to 18 months’ prison for involuntary manslaughter in relation to Hutchins’ death — to testify during the trial.