Alec Baldwin has been charged once again over the fatal on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Photo / AP

Alec Baldwin has been charged once again over the fatal on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Photo / AP

A New Mexico jury has charged actor Alec Baldwin with a count of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a film set in October 2021.

The previous charges against Baldwin were dropped in April last year, two weeks before a trial was set to start, reports the BBC.

However, local prosecutors have since carried out more forensic tests on the gun used in the shooting on the Rust film set.

Baldwin’s lawyers told the BBC, “We look forward to our day in court.”

The actor, 65, was rehearsing with a Colt .45 pistol ahead of filming a scene for the Western film when it fired without warning.

Cinematographer Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded. Baldwin has since insisted that he did not pull the trigger, only drawing back the pistol’s hammer.

But prosecutors say new analysis of the weapon shows it could not have been fired by pulling the trigger.

Baldwin is yet to make a statement on being charged a second time. In April last year, Baldwin spoke out amid the news that he would no longer face criminal charges.

At the time, he was facing charges that could see him land up to 18 months in prison after the gun he was holding fired and killed the cinematographer on the set of Rust in 2021.

After the news that the charges had been dropped, Baldwin took to Instagram to thank his wife, Hilaria, for her constant support.

“I owe everything I have to this woman,” he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing — adding, “(And to you, Luke),” likely referring to his attorney Luke Nikas, who represented him in the case.

The actor always maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the Santa Fe District Attorney last year including involuntary manslaughter.

It’s understood Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Involuntary manslaughter can involve a killing that happens while a defendant is doing something that is lawful but dangerous and is acting negligently or without caution.