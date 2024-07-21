Baldwin, 66, and his wife Hilaria, 40, appeared relaxed as they attended the Hamptons International Film Festival SummerDocs advanced screening of War Game.
Wearing a dark blue jacket paired with a light blue shirt, the couple, who share seven children, were all smiles on their public date night, marking the first time they have walked a carpet since the dismissal of the case.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer announced on Friday, June 12, the third day of the trial, that the charges against Alec were being dismissed following his legal team’s claims that the prosecution allegedly buried evidence relevant to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
The actor’s team argued the Santa Fe sheriff’s office were in possession of evidence that they allegedly withheld and didn’t disclose to the defence.
“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Judge Sommer said as she explained her decision to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Baldwin could not have the criminal charged brought against him again.
A source spoke to People magazine shortly after, claiming while the actor and his family were “relieved that it’s over”, they did not celebrate the seeming win in their favour.
“It’s been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn’t celebrate,” the source said. “They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids.”
The Baldwins share seven children together: Rafael, 9, Carmen, 10, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, twins Eduardo and María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 9 months. Alec also shares 28-year-old Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison time, said in a statement: “We will be filing an additional motion for Gutierrez-Reed’s release and to dismiss, in light of the judge’s extensive findings.”