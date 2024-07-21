The actor’s team argued the Santa Fe sheriff’s office were in possession of evidence that they allegedly withheld and didn’t disclose to the defence.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Judge Sommer said as she explained her decision to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Baldwin could not have the criminal charged brought against him again.

The couple smiled for cameras one week after Baldwin's trial was dismissed. Photo / Getty Images

A source spoke to People magazine shortly after, claiming while the actor and his family were “relieved that it’s over”, they did not celebrate the seeming win in their favour.

“It’s been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn’t celebrate,” the source said. “They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids.”

The Baldwins share seven children together: Rafael, 9, Carmen, 10, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, twins Eduardo and María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 9 months. Alec also shares 28-year-old Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his support system, writing: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison time, said in a statement: “We will be filing an additional motion for Gutierrez-Reed’s release and to dismiss, in light of the judge’s extensive findings.”

Baldwin has claimed in multiple interviews that he had no prior knowledge that the gun contained live rounds and has maintained he did not pull the trigger of the weapon.

Hutchins’ family issued a statement through their lawyer following the dismissal of the case, stating it “only strengthens our resolve to pursue justice in the civil case”.

Their lawyer further told CBS News that the ruling was “devastating to the family in Ukraine who mourn [Halyna’s] loss every day” and that they intend to “fight to the end”.