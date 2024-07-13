Advertisement
Alec Baldwin breaks silence over dismissal of Rust manslaughter trial

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Alec Baldwin listens during his hearing at Santa Fe County District Court on July 10, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

The actor thanked fans for their support after his involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed over claims the prosecution hid evidence.

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after the shock dismissal of his Rust involuntary manslaughter case.

The 66-year-old actor burst into tears when it was thrown out of court on Friday, June 12, after judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided it should be dumped after she heard claims from his legal team prosecutors had allegedly buried evidence linked to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of neo-Western Rust in 2021.

On Saturday, June 13, he posted on Instagram alongside an image of himself at Santa Fe County District Courthouse with his fingers to his lips as he looked up: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

His post was liked by more than 1000 people within minutes, and his supporters included Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The Silence of the Lambs actor, 86, responded to Baldwin’s post with a red heart emoji.

Baldwin was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury in January after the gun he was holding during a 2021 rehearsal on the set of Rust discharged, killing mother-of-one Hutchins and injuring the film’s 51-year-old director Joel Souza.

The actor has since maintained he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun or know why it contained live ammunition. He pleaded not guilty but if he’d been convicted faced up to 18 months in prison.

Rust resumed filming and finished its shoot in May 2023, saying in an Instagram post marking its completion: “It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today.”

Father-of-eight Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 40, are making a reality series called The Baldwins after it was announced in June, about their family life.

The couple have seven children – 19-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena, three-year-olds María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, as well as Romeo Alejandro David, five, Leonardo Ángel Charles, seven, Rafael Thomas, eight, and 10-year-old Carmen Gabriela.

Baldwin also has daughter Ireland, 28, with his 70-year-old actress ex-wife Kim Basinger.

