Alec Baldwin listens during his hearing at Santa Fe County District Court on July 10, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

The actor thanked fans for their support after his involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed over claims the prosecution hid evidence.

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after the shock dismissal of his Rust involuntary manslaughter case.

The 66-year-old actor burst into tears when it was thrown out of court on Friday, June 12, after judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided it should be dumped after she heard claims from his legal team prosecutors had allegedly buried evidence linked to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of neo-Western Rust in 2021.

On Saturday, June 13, he posted on Instagram alongside an image of himself at Santa Fe County District Courthouse with his fingers to his lips as he looked up: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”