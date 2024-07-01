Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Photo / @hilariabaldwin

As actor Alec Baldwin awaits trial for involuntary manslaughter, he has posted a tribute to his wife Hilaria, thanking her for standing with him through all the ‘ups and downs’.

Alec Baldwin has thanked wife Hilaria for her support through the “good and bad” times.

The former 30 Rock actor marked his 12th wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to the yoga instructor - with whom he has Carmen, 10; Rafael, 8; Leonardo, 7; Romeo, 5; Eduardo, 3; Lucia, also 3; and 19-month-old Ilaria - and hailed his spouse a “gift”.

Also making reference to daughter Ireland Baldwin - his daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger - her partner Andre Anjos aka RAC, and their 13-month-old daughter Holland, Alec shared some photos from his wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream. Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats.

“In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift.”