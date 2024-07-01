Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Alec Baldwin thanks wife Hilaria for her unwavering support ahead of involuntary manslaughter trial

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Photo / @hilariabaldwin

As actor Alec Baldwin awaits trial for involuntary manslaughter, he has posted a tribute to his wife Hilaria, thanking her for standing with him through all the ‘ups and downs’.

Alec Baldwin has thanked wife Hilaria for her support through the “good and bad” times.

The former 30 Rock actor marked his 12th wedding anniversary with a touching tribute to the yoga instructor - with whom he has Carmen, 10; Rafael, 8; Leonardo, 7; Romeo, 5; Eduardo, 3; Lucia, also 3; and 19-month-old Ilaria - and hailed his spouse a “gift”.

Also making reference to daughter Ireland Baldwin - his daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger - her partner Andre Anjos aka RAC, and their 13-month-old daughter Holland, Alec shared some photos from his wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream. Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats.

“In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift.”

In her own anniversary post, 40-year-old Hilaria also reflected on the “joyful ups and sad downs” that she and her 66-year-old husband have experienced in their marriage.

She wrote: “Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec … not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards.

“We hang on tight … hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day.”

“How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec. I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again … I want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community. I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure.

“I love you, Alec.”

The couple’s anniversary posts come just days before Alec is due to face trial for involuntary manslaughter.

The Boss Baby star is due in court on July 9 in relation to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of Rust in October 2021 when a prop gun being held by the actor discharged.

Baldwin has insisted he didn’t pull the trigger and didn’t know why the gun contained live ammunition.

The film’s armourer, Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

