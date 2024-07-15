Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dropped the trial following Baldwin’s attorneys’ argument that the prosecution had buried evidence.
“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Judge Sommer said as she explained her decision to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Baldwin can’t have the criminal charged brought against him again.
Now, a source has spoken to People magazine claiming while the actor, 66, and his family, including his wife Hilaria, 40, were “relieved that it’s over”, they did not celebrate the seeming win in their favour.
“It’s been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn’t celebrate,” the source said. “They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids.”
The Baldwins share seven children together: Rafael, 9, Carmen, 10, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, twins Eduardo and María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 9 months. Alec also shares 28-year-old Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Ireland, who has a daughter of her own now, Holland, took to Instagram shortly after news of the trial’s dismissal was announced where she shared a throwback photo of her and Baldwin along with the black heart emoji.
To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Rust armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison time, said in a statement: “We will be filing an additional motion for Gutierrez-Reed’s release and to dismiss, in light of the judge’s extensive findings.”
Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a prop gun he was holding while filming a scene for the Rust film, fired a live round which hit director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Souza walked away with minor injuries, however Hutchins was killed following the firing which occurred on October 21, 2021.