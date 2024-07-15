“It’s been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn’t celebrate,” the source said. “They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids.”

The Baldwins share seven children together: Rafael, 9, Carmen, 10, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, twins Eduardo and María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 9 months. Alec also shares 28-year-old Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Ireland, who has a daughter of her own now, Holland, took to Instagram shortly after news of the trial’s dismissal was announced where she shared a throwback photo of her and Baldwin along with the black heart emoji.

The couple were reportedly relieved after the trial was dismissed. Photo / Getty Images

Alec also took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his support system, writing, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Rust armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison time, said in a statement: “We will be filing an additional motion for Gutierrez-Reed’s release and to dismiss, in light of the judge’s extensive findings.”

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a prop gun he was holding while filming a scene for the Rust film, fired a live round which hit director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Souza walked away with minor injuries, however Hutchins was killed following the firing which occurred on October 21, 2021.

Baldwin has claimed in multiple interviews that he had no prior knowledge that the gun contained live rounds and has maintained he did not pull the trigger of the weapon.

Hutchins’ family issued a statement through their lawyer following the dismissal of the case, stating it “only strengthens our resolve to pursue justice in the civil case”.

Their lawyer further told CBS News that the ruling was “devastating to the family in Ukraine who mourn [Halyna’s] loss every day” and that they intend to “fight to the end”.