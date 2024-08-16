‘Ruined me’: Rust director Joel Souza speaks out over fatal shooting

Rust director Joel Souza has admitted the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins “ruined” him.
The 51-year-old film-maker has spoken for the first time about the New Mexico tragedy and insisted it was a “horrible mistake”. His comments came while discussing blame in the dismissed case against actor Alec Baldwin, who was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury in January after the gun he was holding during a 2021 rehearsal on the set of the flick discharged, killing mother of one Hutchins, 42, and injuring Souza.
The 66-year-old Hollywood star maintained he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun or know why it contained live ammunition.
He pleaded not guilty and the case was later dropped after judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided it should be dumped after she heard claims from his legal team that prosecutors had allegedly buried evidence.
In his first interview about the accident, Souza told Vanity Fair: “When I tell someone it ruined me, I don’t mean in the sense that people might generally think.