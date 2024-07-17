Advertisement
Rust trial: Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s demand after Alec Baldwin case dismissed

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Hannah Gutierrez Reed, centre, with her attorney Jason Bowles and paralegal Carmella Sisneros during her sentencing hearing in First District Court, on April 15, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

After a US judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is making a big demand.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has launched a bid to have her case dismissed after Alec Baldwin’s trial was thrown out.

The 26-year-old armourer was jailed for 18 months in April after being found guilty in charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust but after the 66-year-old actor’s case was dismissed last week due to prosecutors failing to fully disclose evidence, her lawyer has made new moves for her to be freed.

Jason Bowles filed an expedited motion in the New Mexico courts on Tuesday, July 16 to see Gutierrez-Reed’s case dismissed, or for her to receive a new trial as soon as possible.

Actor Alec Baldwin speaks with his wife Hilaria Baldwin during his hearing at Santa Fe County District Court on July 10, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images
According to documents obtained by Deadline, citing “egregious prosecutorial misconduct”, he wrote: “Justice demands that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction be overturned immediately, ensuring that the legal system does not perpetuate this core affront to our system that has been watched all over the world.

“The State withheld bombshell exculpatory evidence that it had a constitutional obligation to disclose and that would have resulted in a fundamentally different trial and likely a different outcome.

“In the alternative to an outright dismissal or at least a new trial, the Court should grant Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s already filed motion for immediate release pending appeal.”

The filing alleged there was more evidence “suppression” than previously known and demanded Kari Morrissey “be removed as Special Prosecutor for the misconduct that has been found, and the violations committed in Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s case”.

However, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has backed Morrissey to stay in position.

Her office said: “There is no better advocate than Kari Morrissey to see the Hannah Gutierrez-Reed cases through, and her appointment and oath are still in place.”

Baldwin was left stunned on Friday, July 12 when judge Mary Marlowe Sommer threw out the case after his legal team argued prosecutors had hidden evidence relating to the death of the cinematographer.

