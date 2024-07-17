After a US judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is making a big demand.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has launched a bid to have her case dismissed after Alec Baldwin’s trial was thrown out.
The 26-year-old armourer was jailed for 18 months in April after being found guilty in charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust but after the 66-year-old actor’s case was dismissed last week due to prosecutors failing to fully disclose evidence, her lawyer has made new moves for her to be freed.
Jason Bowles filed an expedited motion in the New Mexico courts on Tuesday, July 16 to see Gutierrez-Reed’s case dismissed, or for her to receive a new trial as soon as possible.