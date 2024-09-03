Rebel Wilson to tie the knot in Sardinia, Italy, this month - reports

Rebel Wilson is reportedly set to tie the knot this month. Photo / Matt Winkelmeyer, WireImage

Rebel Wilson is reportedly set to tie the knot in Sardinia, Italy, this month.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and her fiancee Ramona Agruma planned to walk down the aisle in 2025, but now it’s been claimed they’ve pushed their nuptials forward and will have an intimate ceremony in the Mediterranean.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Rebel doesn’t want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed.

“It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant. Also she has had so much bad press lately that she would love to welcome some nice press for a change.”

Wilson and jewellery designer Agruma – who share 2-year-old daughter Royce – revealed in February 2023 that they got engaged while on a trip to Disneyland, California, after meeting in 2021.