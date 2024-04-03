Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against Aids benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against Aids benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson has named the star whom she lost her virginity to when she was 35 in her newly-released memoir Rebel Rising.

The Aussie actress, 44, recounted some of her past romantic escapades in a chapter from her autobiography titled Late Bloomer, in which she dished on her relationship with US actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr.

In the chapter, Wilson revealed that she was almost at her “highest weight” when she lost her virginity, which happened while she was filming How To Be Single in New York back in 2016. Wilson goes on to confess that she had waited so long to have sex that she was convinced that “as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive”.

The Bridesmaids actress then shared that her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis motivated her to lose her virginity.

“Life IS short. I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I just put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it,” Wilson confessed.

“I was going to sl** it up with the next guy that came along – who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate.”

Actress Rebel Wilson and actor Mickey Gooch Jr arrive at the Los Angeles special screening of Ur In Analysis at the Egyptian Theatre on July 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Soon after her mum was diagnosed with cancer, Wilson was set up on a date by her Pitch Perfect co-star Hana Mae Lee. Lee organised for the Aussie actress to meet up with Gooch, who Wilson found instantly “sexy”.

However, Wilson only felt ready to sleep with the Deported actor a month into seeing each other, which is when she invited him to join her in New York.

The Senior Year actress then further divulged that she watched porn and used a sex toy in “preparation” for the moment.

After having sex with Gooch, Wilson revealed that she wanted to be with him “all the time”.

While the pair stopped seeing each other after six months, she says they remain good pals to this day.

Mickey Gooch Jr, Alison Brie, Nicholas Braun, Rebel Wilson, Christian Ditter, Leslie Mann, Dakota Johnson, Dana Fox, Anders Holm and Jake Lacy. Photo / Getty Images

Chatting to People magazine before her memoir hit the shelves, the star got candid about losing her virginity at 35 in the hopes that she would normalise being a “late bloomer”.

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” Wilson added.

“And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your 30s like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

She went on to confess that she would try to avoid speaking about sex altogether because she was “embarrassed”.

“I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing,” she said. “And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realising, ‘Oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that.’ And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

Wilson is now engaged to fashion designer Ramona Agruma and they share a baby girl, Royce Lillian.



