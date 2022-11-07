Aussie actress and comedian Rebal Wilson opened up to people on one of the big reasons for her health change. Video / People

Aussie actress and comedian Rebal Wilson opened up to people on one of the big reasons for her health change. Video / People

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child, surprising fans with the news of the arrival of her “beautiful miracle”.

Wilson, 42, shared her joy on Instagram, posting a photo of her daughter and telling fans she was “beyond proud” to be a mother.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson wrote.

Rebel Wilson shared a photo of little Royce to Instagram. Photo / Instagram

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Wilson has been dating Ramona Agruma for seven months, with Wilson recently denying reports that the pair were engaged.

They began dating in April and went public with the relationship two months later.

Rebel Wilson has been dating Ramona Agruma for seven months. Photo / Instagram

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…” Wilson wrote on Instagram, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Wilson has said of her new partner: “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

“There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”



