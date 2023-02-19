Rebel Wilson has confirmed she is engaged to partner Ramona Agruma. Photo / @rebelwilson

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has revealed she and partner Ramona Agruma are engaged.

The Aussie actress, 42, shared the news on Instagram, posting a snap of the happy couple at Disneyland.

In the snap, the pair are wearing matching pink striped tops as Wilson shows off the diamond ring on Agruma’s hand.

Another photo shows Wilson on one knee holding a blue Tiffany’s box as a shower of pink petals surrounds the couple.

“We said YES!” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!.”

It comes after months of speculation the pair were already engaged.

Page Six reported last November that the couple were “abuzz” about their engagement at a Halloween event, “telling everyone how excited they were”.

Wilson and Agruma have been dating since around March 2022, when they went to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together.

Rebel Wilson has been dating Ramona Agruma for several months. Photo / Instagram

Engagement rumours began swirling last October, when Wilson shared a snap alongside her girlfriend wearing a diamond ring.

Wilson’s close friend Hugh Sheridan revealed last June that he played matchmaker in pairing the couple with each other.

“I’m a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, I like to set people up and I’ve got a very good success rate. A few marriages in there,” he boasted.

He said he was inspired to match the two when Wilson confessed to him that she’d never been in love.

“But then I just had this thought that maybe I’m looking in the wrong spot. I think a woman who’s that successful needs a very strong man … But a woman with a woman who’s successful, maybe they’d just lift each other,” Sheridan explained.

“Then I thought of Ramona straight away.”

- Additional reporting, news.com.au



