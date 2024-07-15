Rebel Wilson is being sued for defamation.
The 44-year-old actress was hit with the lawsuit after accusing the producers of her upcoming movie The Deb of stopping it from premiering at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in September.
Earlier this week, Wilson made an Instagram video in which she hit out at producers Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, and executive producer Vince Holden, accusing them of “bad behaviour” on set.
She also accused them of embezzling funds from the film and called them “vile and disgusting”, claiming she had encountered “absolute viciousness and retaliatory behaviour” after reporting their actions.