In the wake of the drama surrounding her memoir, the actress has made a big announcement. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson has made a big announcement about her career plans following her bombshell memoir’s release - and fans will be shocked to hear that the actress is planning on going off the grid for a few years.

The Australian star, whose autobiography takes aim at “a**hole” UK comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, revealed that she wants to step out of the limelight for a while and retreat to a log cabin after Rebel Rising hit shelves on Tuesday, reports Daily Mail.

Speaking on the Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: “I will probably go private after this for the next eight to 10 years because I share so much in the book.”

Mentioning her daughter Royce and fiancee Ramona Agruma, she said: “After this, I’m going to go into a log cabin with Ramona and the baby or something.”

Extracts from Wilson’s memoir have begun to emerge, shedding light on her alleged experiences with comedian Baron Cohen while they filmed the movie Grimsby together nearly 10 years ago.

On the set of the 2016 film, Wilson claims he repeatedly asked her to strip “naked” to shoot a scene, reports People.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC [Baron Cohen], he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha’,” she shared in the memoir.

The Aussie-born actress then wrote about how the issue allegedly escalated while they were shooting scenes for the film at a football stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

“SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down ... SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my a**.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? ... No!!’

“I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the a** and improvised a few lines as the character,” Wilson said.

Baron Cohen has rejected Wilson’s claims surrounding what occurred while on set together. The comedian’s team gave People a statement denying the allegations while also providing anonymous statements from others who were part of the film.

What’s more, footage has emerged from the film’s segment where Wilson claims Baron Cohen instructed her to “stick her finger up” his butt. The extract seemingly shows the actress on board with the scene, which was, according to Baron Cohen, part of the script.

Wilson stood by her claims in a statement to Daily Mail, saying: “It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt.

“This could not have possibly been for the film as the director Louis Leterrier was not even present,” she added.

“What this edited video shows is what I had to do in order to get out of the room, as written in Rebel Rising. Releasing unauthorised and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me.”