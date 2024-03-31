Rebel Wilson gets candid about her weight loss journey in her new memoir Rebel Rising. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson gets candid about her weight loss journey in her new memoir Rebel Rising. Photo / AP

Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss journey in her new memoir Rebel Rising, set to be released tomorrow.

The actress, 44, reveals she tried Ozempic at one point to maintain her weight, telling the Sunday Times that while she no longer takes it, “those drugs can be good”.

Looking back on her health journey, Wilson told the outlet her “year of health” came after a fertility doctor told her a healthier lifestyle could give her a better chance of conceiving through IVF.

Rebel Wilson reveals she tried Ozempic amid her "year of health". Photo / AP

“Basically, no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

She said long walks, a low-sugar and high-protein diet, and discussions with a doctor about her relationship with food helped her along the way.

Now, she’s happy with the way she looks and feels — and wants to be a positive influence for other women.

“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated,” she said.

Speaking to People magazine, Wilson opened up about the “emotional war” she experienced amid her health journey.

“I think to many people I’m a beacon of body positivity because I see people who are considered medically obese if you look at their weight, but I think they are absolutely beautiful,” she shared.

“I really think beauty is at any shape and size, so I do really promote that. So, people are like, ‘Well, how can you be so body-positive and then be hating yourself’? But I wasn’t hating myself, I was only hating those shameful behaviours.

“For example, eating a whole tub of icecream every night and then feeling bad about myself, making myself get up early in the morning and go to the gym for an hour and a half and running on that treadmill until sometimes my back would hurt.”

Rebel Wilson is engaged to partner Ramona Agruma. Photo / Rebel Wilson

Looking back, Wilson recalled she struggled to balance her health with other areas of her life, leading her to beat herself up.

“I’m like, ‘How can I be a person who excels in so many things and gets two university degrees, and can make millions of dollars and can start from nothing and then create this huge career, but I couldn’t lose weight ... I would go, ‘What’s wrong with me’?”

In her new book, Wilson explains that for her, a healthy lifestyle isn’t about “some magic pill, or some sick special diet, or exercise regime or whatever”.

“It’s literally about working at a healthier way to deal with your emotions, and there is no magic solution,” she says, adding that she hopes telling her story will encourage others to make healthy changes in their own lives.