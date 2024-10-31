Joe Exotic is engaged.
The Tiger King star - who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin - has found love behind bars with Jorge Marquez, a year after splitting from fiance Seth Posey, but admitted the path to their securing a future together would not be easy.
Exotic shared a photo of them together on his X account and wrote: “Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico.
“Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”
The 61-year-old reality star then confirmed the engagement to Entertainment Weekly.