Rebel Wilson has revealed the shocking truth about her contract for the Pitch Perfect films. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has revealed the shocking truth about her contract for the Pitch Perfect films. Photo / Getty Images

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson claims she had to delay her “year of health” until after the films wrapped because her contract kept her from losing more than 4.5kg.

Speaking on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilson told host Alex Cooper, “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds (4.5kg), or gain more than 10 pounds.

“Yeah, you have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

Rebel Wilson played the character Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect trilogy. Photo / Supplied

Known for her role as “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect films, the star said she was never offended by the role and relished playing such a “confident and ballsy” character.

But she wanted to get healthier to give herself a greater chance of being able to conceive a child ahead of turning 40.

“I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,’” Wilson shared. “It really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life.”

The actress went on to “re-examine” her lifestyle, allowing herself to “slowly become healthier”.

Another reason she wanted to lose weight was so that she could play a greater variety of movie roles.

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles. I love those characters,” she said. “But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed.”

The Pitch Perfect films were released between 2012 and 2017.

The actor embarked on her “year of health” in 2020, losing more than 30kg. In 2021, Wilson revealed that her team didn’t want her to make changes to her lifestyle as they believed it would have a negative effect on her career.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood. When I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’” she told the BBC.

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson initially made changes to her diet and fitness to boost her fertility, but eventually welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022.

The actress knew she was going to become a mother before she and partner Ramona Agruma started dating. But Wilson says when she told Agruma about it a few months into their relationship, she was “just so great about it”.

“Ramona was right there at the birth. We watched the baby pop out together,” she told the podcast host, adding that welcoming a baby has brought them closer together as a couple.

Wilson confirmed her relationship with Agruma in last June, affirming she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community at the same time.

Despite speculation the pair got engaged last November, Wilson has denied the claims.

She opened up this week about coming out, admitting that while she received love and support from her family, Agruma’s “hasn’t been as accepting”.



