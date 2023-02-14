Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Photo / Getty

Rebel Wilson has revealed that her partner’s family hasn’t been very “accepting” of the couple’s relationship.

The Australian comedian went public with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in June 2022. However, since announcing their relationship status to the world, Wilson says it has been difficult getting Agruma’s family to accept their relationship, according to Page Six.

“My whole family has just been amazing,” the 42-year-old confessed on the Life Uncut podcast.

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

“With her, she’s not in the public eye – it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things,” Wilson confided in hosts Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley.

In June 2022, the Pitch Perfect star officially came out and simultaneously announced that she was dating Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the actress wrote in a sincere Instagram post.

The pair haven’t been afraid to lay on the PDA while travelling around the world together since becoming an item.

Their relationship was taken to the next level when the couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in November.

Wilson announced the arrival of her daughter Royce to the world, while also admitting that her lifelong dream was to have a family of her own.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” she wrote at the time.

Wilson revealed that she will be “forever grateful” to everyone who was integral in helping her become a mother, and praised her “gorgeous surrogate who carried [Royce] and birthed her with such grace and care”.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!” Wilson gushed. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly … much respect to all the mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

The actress, known for The Hustle, has been transparent about her fertility issues, sharing that her rapid weight loss was to increase her chances of conceiving.

“That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she said during an Instagram Live in July 2021. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”