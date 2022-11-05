Couple co-ordination: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma matched their Halloween looks. Photo / TPG, BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson is set to marry her girlfriend of seven months, Ramona Agruma, according to reports.

Page Six reports that the Australian actress and Agruma were “abuzz” about their engagement at a recent Halloween event, and sharing the news with fellow partygoers.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” an insider told the publication.

Page Six didn’t specify whether it was Wilson or Agruma who popped the question, but revealed that it happened “a couple of weeks ago”.

The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star previously dated billionaire businessman Jacob Busch for about a year, but the couple split in February 2021.

Wilson and Agruma have been together since at least March when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty (but before their relationship was public knowledge).

Engagement rumours were sparked last month when the actress shared a loved-up Instagram post alongside her girlfriend, wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring.

The couple’s public “outing” came amid controversial circumstances, with Wilson revealing she was in her first same-sex relationship after the Sydney Morning Herald privately contacted her asking her to contribute to a story they planned to write about her new romance.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s close friend Hugh Sheridan revealed in June that he played matchmaker in pairing the couple with each other.

“I’m a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, I like to set people up and I’ve got a very good success rate. A few marriages in there,” he boasted.

He said he was inspired to match the two when Wilson confessed to him that she’d never been in love.

“But then I just had this thought that maybe I’m looking in the wrong spot. I think a woman who’s that successful needs a very strong man … But a woman with a woman who’s successful, maybe they’d just lift each other,” Sheridan explained.

“Then I thought of Ramona straight away.”