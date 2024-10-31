Salma Hayek’s interview about her passion for making her own money, despite being married to a billionaire, has severely backfired.
The actress, 58, tried to slam the misconception she married super-wealthy François-Henri Pinault, 62, for money by revealing that they “keep their finances separate” and she is on a quest to make her own fortune.
“I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself,” she admitted in the recent edition of the Wall Street Journal. “I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more.”
Not only is Hayek financially independent from the French businessman — who is chairman and chief executive of luxury group Kering, which owns brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta — but she said there is also “no prenuptial agreement dividing assets”.
According to Forbes, Pinault is worth US$20.6 billion ($34.4bn) and is the 99th richest person in the world. In her interview, Hayek said her husband, whom she married in 2009, has long admired her work ethic and hustle.