If there is indeed tension between the pair, the situation is made even more awkward by the fact that Hayek’s husband is François-Henri Pinault – the owner of Balenciaga, of which Kidman is an ambassador.

The incident occurred at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 show on September 30, but footage has only just emerged on social media.

As one person commented on the video: “Oh god, you could cut the tension with a knife.”

Some people online called out Kidman for being “so rude”, but others came out in her defence.

“I get it, I don’t want someone spinning me to take a pic if I genuinely don’t feel like being photographed,” one person wrote.

Another described the exchange as “so passive aggressive”.

Someone else added: “At the end Selma says ‘yes please, that’s fine’. What went down? The energy was offfffff.”

Shortly after the event, Hayek posted a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, including one of herself with Kidman. In it, the Aussie star is looking downwards and away from the camera.

“Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025,” wrote Hayek in her caption, before thanking “Balenciaga and Demna [Balenciaga’s creative director] for a terrific show”.

A source has since told People that speculation of a feud was unfounded.

“They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation,” the insider said. “People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing.

“This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.