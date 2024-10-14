Advertisement
Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek share tense moment at Balenciaga show

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
The two A-listers seemingly shared a tense moment at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / TikTok / Screengrabs

An awkward red-carpet exchange between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek during Paris Fashion Week has prompted speculation of a feud.

In footage shared on TikTok, the Australian actor, 57, appears to tell Hayek, 58, “don’t touch me” as they posed for photographers at the Balenciaga show, while singer Katy Perry was standing nearby.

Hayek had appeared to reach out to Kidman and guide her toward the camera, prompting what many believe was a rebuke from the Perfect Couple star.

After seeming to push away her hand, Kidman can then be seen turning her back before again facing Hayek and pointing her finger and gesturing with what looks to be a “stop” hand signal.

Kidman then kissed Perry goodbye before appearing to exchange more tense words with Hayek.

If there is indeed tension between the pair, the situation is made even more awkward by the fact that Hayek’s husband is François-Henri Pinault – the owner of Balenciaga, of which Kidman is an ambassador.

@serials.news

Original video everything is fine #nicolekidman #katyperry #salmahayek #певица #актриса #рекомендации

♬ оригинальный звук - toshnews

The incident occurred at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 show on September 30, but footage has only just emerged on social media.

As one person commented on the video: “Oh god, you could cut the tension with a knife.”

Some people online called out Kidman for being “so rude”, but others came out in her defence.

“I get it, I don’t want someone spinning me to take a pic if I genuinely don’t feel like being photographed,” one person wrote.

Another described the exchange as “so passive aggressive”.

Someone else added: “At the end Selma says ‘yes please, that’s fine’. What went down? The energy was offfffff.”

Shortly after the event, Hayek posted a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, including one of herself with Kidman. In it, the Aussie star is looking downwards and away from the camera.

“Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025,” wrote Hayek in her caption, before thanking “Balenciaga and Demna [Balenciaga’s creative director] for a terrific show”.

A source has since told People that speculation of a feud was unfounded.

“They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation,” the insider said. “People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing.

“This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.

